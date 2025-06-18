Delaware Bill Takes Aim at Ticket Resellers with Price Limits and Sign-up Requirements

A tough new bill in Delaware aims to stop ticket scalping. SB181 prevents resellers from jacking up prices above face value and requires anyone selling over 100 tickets to register with state officials.

The new rules come down hard on resale websites. Sellers have to turn in detailed reports twice a year. Nobody can post tickets before public sales begin. Extra fees can't exceed 10%, and all costs need clear labels.

State Sen. Ray Siegfried created SB181 to patch holes in existing state rules. Currently, scalping restrictions only apply in certain places like the Bob Carpenter Center and NASCAR events at Dover Downs.

The proposal requires ticket sites to reimburse buyers who end up with fake tickets. They'll have to cover both the ticket cost and any travel expenses people lost.

The bill takes on automated buying bots. These computer programs have ruined major concert sales by snatching up thousands of seats instantly, leaving real fans out in the cold.

Major sellers face strict oversight. Anyone selling more than 100 tickets per year must register with Delaware and document their sales. This helps law enforcement track illegal activity.

No more fake listings. Resellers must show they actually have tickets before listing them for sale. This stops scammers who sell tickets they don't own.

The law requires transparent pricing from ticket companies. Every fee needs to be explained - no more surprise charges at checkout.

Unlike previous efforts, this bill has teeth. Old laws didn't work because they couldn't catch violators. SB181 creates solid ways to monitor and punish offenders.