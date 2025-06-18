Chappell Roan Gets Real About Fame, Feelings, and Being Misunderstood

When you're in the spotlight, criticism can come with the territory—but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. Chappell Roan got candid in a recent Interview magazine conversation with SZA, revealing how fame has changed the way she sees herself—and how deeply personal some of the backlash has felt.

Their chat bounced from whimsical topics like fairies to more serious subjects like religion and identity. But things took a turn when SZA asked the tough question: “Do you give a f--- about the backlash?”

At first, Roan didn’t think she did. But she realized that things hit different when the criticism wasn’t about her music—but about her.

“I didn’t, until people started hating me for me and not for my art,” she admitted. “When it’s not about my art anymore, it’s like, ‘They hate me because I’m Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make.’ That’s when it changed.”

She went on to explain how people’s assumptions, especially when taken out of context, can be painful.

“When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you,” Roan said. “I didn’t realize I’d care so much. When it comes to my art, I’m like, ‘B----, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it with all your guts.’ But when it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, ‘D---. Am I the most insufferable b---- of our generation?’”

Roan didn’t hold back when talking about how hard some of the comments hit.

“It makes me cry,” she said honestly. “I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me.”

Over the past year, Roan has become known not just for her bold music and unique style, but also for speaking her mind—like when she called out photographers for their rude behavior at events.

“I will yell at a b---- on the carpet,” she said. “I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable. Am I okay with the backlash of speaking my mind? That’s where I am right now.”

In a world quick to judge, Roan’s honesty is a reminder that even rising stars feel the weight of other people’s words—especially when those words target the person behind the art.