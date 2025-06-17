This Day in Top 40 History: June 17

From well-known songs making their way to the top of the charts and concert-goers starting riots to band milestones and changes in the music industry, June 17 has helped shape the genre. Check out these facts and tidbits you may not realize took place on this day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the hit songs from June 17 that were monumental in advancing female artists on the Top 40 chart:

1971: Carole King reached the top of the U.S. albums chart with Tapestry. The album had a record-breaking 15-week run at the top and stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for an impressive six years.

Carole King reached the top of the U.S. albums chart with Tapestry. The album had a record-breaking 15-week run at the top and stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for an impressive six years. 2006: Hitting the No. 1 spot for the first time was Shakira with her song "Hips Don't Lie," which featured Wyclef Jean. This song also reached the top spot in several other countries.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 history was made when these cultural events happened on June 17:

1978: Making U.S. chart history, Andy Gibb became the first solo artist to have his first three releases at the top. His chart-topping songs were "Shadow Dancing," "(Love Is) Thicker Than Water," and "I Just Want to Be Your Everything."

Making U.S. chart history, Andy Gibb became the first solo artist to have his first three releases at the top. His chart-topping songs were "Shadow Dancing," "(Love Is) Thicker Than Water," and "I Just Want to Be Your Everything." 2000: Aaliyah became the first artist to land a hit song at the top of the Billboard chart based on airplay time alone. Her song "Try Again" made it to No. 1 despite not being commercially available in the U.S.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some recordings and performances from June 17 that were influential in the music world include:

1964: Jay and the Americans were in the studio recording "Come A Little Bit Closer." This song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the band's most successful song.

Jay and the Americans were in the studio recording "Come A Little Bit Closer." This song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the band's most successful song. 1980: The final tour for Led Zeppelin with drummer John Bonham — Tour Over Europe 1980 — kicked off in Dortmund, Germany. It included shows primarily in West Germany and ended on July 7.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Music is an ever-changing industry with its share of challenges, and June 17 saw these events alter the landscape for future performers:

1954: Guitarist Danny Cedrone, best known for his work with Bill Haley & His Comets, died when he broke his neck falling down a staircase. The artist was only 33 years old at the time.

Guitarist Danny Cedrone, best known for his work with Bill Haley & His Comets, died when he broke his neck falling down a staircase. The artist was only 33 years old at the time. 1997: At the Polaris Amphitheater Ozzfest show in Columbus, Ohio, fans were upset when they heard the announcement that Ozzy Osbourne wouldn't be performing because he lost his voice. This announcement caused fans to riot, leading to vandalization at the venue.