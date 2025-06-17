Justin Bieber Continues Posting Cryptic Messages Online Including One for Father’s Day

Justin Bieber and his social media activities have lately felt less like a “Peaches” vibe and more alarming. His first Father’s Day as a dad to little Jack Blues was no exception. Between questionable captions, angry emojis, and emotional screenshots, JB is giving mystery novels a run for their money.

Justin Bieber: “I’m A Dad That’s Not To Be F—ed With”

On Father’s Day, where most celebrity dads are gushing about their kids and sharing throwback photos, JB posted a black and white photo of his face with a plastic hand with a raised middle finger on Instagram. He captioned the photo with “I’m a dad that’s not to be f—ed with.” His previous posts also featured the middle finger emoji, with one photo of him and his son, Jack, with a caption: “Ay bay bay” plus the emoji. Not the emoji you usually include when you post a photo of your kid.

Earlier this month, a screenshot of a text exchange with an unnamed person’s grandfather went viral. The text from the Grandpa read: “I am worried about Justin Bieber. There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life.”

Bieber responded in the comments section and wrote: “Worry about yourself gramps.”

Hailey Bieber’s Father’s Day Post

It’s not just Justin’s Father’s Day post that caught the attention of netizens. His wife, Hailey, also posted something on this day. In Bieber’s Father’s Day post, Hailey commented,” Father’s Day sucks ass,” which might be a response to JB’s Mother’s Day post. Using Instagram’s notes, Justin posted on Mother’s Day, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass.” He followed it up with another post on which he wrote, “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

Naturally, his posts garnered negative feedback online, with many claiming he humiliated his wife, and the mother of his child, on a day that’s supposed to celebrate mothers. He deleted the note after a few hours. He then posted a video for his Mother’s Day surprise for Hailey, complete with a mariachi band.