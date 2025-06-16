Wilmington Council Votes to Extend Bar Hours, Add Local Cigarette Tax

Grey table top and beautiful bokeh shelves with alcohol bottles at the background. Bar concept.

In a divided vote earlier this month, Wilmington's City Council approved two revenue-generating measures: extending bar closing times to 2 a.m. and adding a new tax on cigarettes.

City Councilman Coby Owens proposed these changes to boost city revenue and energize the nightlife scene. "We must seize this opportunity to showcase Wilmington as a dynamic destination where people can come and spend their money and spend their time," said Owens to the Delaware Online.

Seven council members supported the late-night extension. While nearby states allow bars to serve drinks later, Delaware remains the only Mid-Atlantic state with a strict 1 a.m. cutoff. A community petition for the change gathered 230 signatures.

The proposal faced opposition. "Why use one of our chips with Dover on an ask or suggest to them that we want this when it's not clear that city residents want this?" Councilman Nathan Field told Delaware Online.

Michelle Harlee and Alexander Hackett raised concerns about drunk driving and community resistance. Two members abstained from voting, while three were absent from the meeting.

The cigarette tax passed easily with nine votes. Current prices show sharp differences across states - North Carolina smokers pay just $7.95 per pack with a minimal $0.45 tax, while other states charge more than $10 for each pack.

Both measures now need approval from state legislators. Previous attempts to extend bar hours failed in Dover, as Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver noted.