Say Hello to Flamingo Cove at the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo is tickled pink to unveil Flamingo Cove—a brand-new outdoor aviary where you can walk among two dazzling species of flamingos! This lush new habitat features a wading pool, nesting islands, vibrant plants, and cozy indoor spaces, all designed with flamingo comfort in mind.

Guests can now meet the Zoo’s longtime Caribbean flamingos, joined by 14 African greater flamingos making their first return to Philly in nearly 50 years! You’ll spot the difference—Caribbean flamingos are hot pink, while their African cousins are a softer blush.

Flamingo Cove opens to all visitors Saturday, June 14 and is included with admission or membership. Zoo members get an exclusive preview starting Wednesday, June 11!

The Zoo has a rich flamingo history—Philly was the first to discover that adding carrot juice to their diet keeps their feathers fabulously pink. Today, a special flamingo feed helps maintain their brilliant color.

Also sharing the space are two swan geese from Mongolia and one emperor goose from Alaska. The Zoo hopes future flamingo chicks are on the way as part of its conservation efforts!

To celebrate, sip pink lemonade or a grown-up version from the Backyard Beer Garden, both in a souvenir flamingo cup (available through June 30). And don’t miss Pink Fridays—flamingo-themed cocktails and happy hour vibes every Friday in June from noon to 5 p.m.

Flamingo Cove was created as part of the Zoo’s exciting expansion, which includes the upcoming Francis J. Carey Bear Country and more animal adventures on the way.