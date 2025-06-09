This Day in Top 40 History: June 9

Pop stars have shone on June 9 over the years, with Drake having a couple of hit songs high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Tony Bennett singing at Carnegie Hall for the first time, and Britney Spears getting married.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Notable releases and achievements that occurred on June 9 include:

2018: Drake celebrated a significant milestone on this day when his single "Nice For What" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart — it remained there for eight weeks. His previous No. 1 song "God's Plan" was at No.3 after 19 weeks on this chart.

Cultural Milestones

Honors, awards, and performances at prestigious venues dominated the pop music scene on June 9:

1962: The great singer Tony Bennett played the legendary Carnegie Hall in what many consider one of the greatest concerts ever held there. Bennett is known for his smooth pop songs, such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," "New York State of Mind," and "Stranger in Paradise."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans were thrilled to see top pop stars perform live on June 9:

2015: Ariana Grande played the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham, England, as a stop on her The Honeymoon Tour. Audience members were thrilled to hear her sing hits such as "Break Your Heart Right Back" and "Pink Champagne."

