Maroon 5’s Most Memorable Grammy Performances: A Look Back
Maroon 5 lit up the Grammy stage with bold performances, big hits, and surprise guests that kept fans talking for years.
When it comes to the Grammys, Maroon 5 knows how to put on a show. With Adam Levine’s signature falsetto and the band’s pop-rock energy, they’ve created some seriously iconic moments on music’s biggest stage. Whether they were performing solo or teaming up with other stars, Maroon 5 always found a way to stand out. Let’s rewind through some of their most unforgettable Grammy highlights — the ones that had fans dancing, clapping, and sometimes doing a double take.
2005: Grammy Debut with “This Love”
Back in 2005, Maroon 5 made their Grammy debut performing their smash hit “This Love.” The crowd was immediately into it — and for good reason. Adam Levine’s raspy vocals and the band’s funky rhythm had the entire room swaying. That year, they also snagged the Best New Artist award.
2013: When Maroon 5 Met Alicia Keys
At the 2013 Grammys, Maroon 5 mashed up “Daylight” with Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” The result? Straight flames. They started off separately, then blended their songs into one high-energy duet.
2015: Singing for Love on a Big Stage
In 2015, Maroon 5 took a softer route, performing “My Heart is Open” alongside Gwen Stefani. With a grand piano and glowing lights behind them, the performance felt intimate and emotional — even in front of millions.
Why Maroon 5’s Grammy Moments Still Matter
Over the years, Maroon 5 has gone from newcomers to Grammy veterans. They’ve shown they can rock the house, honor legends, and slow things down when the moment calls for it. Each appearance told part of their story — one beat at a time.
And while they haven’t performed at every Grammy ceremony, when they do show up, they remind everyone why they’ve stuck around for so long: catchy hooks, fearless collabs, and a whole lot of heart.