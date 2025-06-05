Cynthia Erivo is Unbothered Over Criticisms of Her ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Casting

Cynthia Erivo, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner (aka one letter away from EGOTing her way into this coveted status), has heard the complaints and backlash about her casting in the upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar production.

Whatever the reason, Erivo has heard the grumbles, the gasps, and seen the side-eyes, and she is entirely unbothered.

Cynthia Erivo: “It’s a Musical, The Gayest Place on Earth”

After the announcement of her casting as Jesus Christ for a three-night performance of the musical at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, a lot of people expressed their criticisms, with one paster calling it a “blasphemy” to cast a queer woman in the role.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Erivo is unbothered by the comments. “You can’t please everyone,” she said. “It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”

The musical is a retelling of Jesus’ final days before his crucifixion. It also shows his relationship with Mary Magdalene, Judas, and his other disciples. Erivo already played the role of Mary Magdalene in Morgan James’ all-female version.

Erivo on her Queerness

Erivo also opened up about her queerness and for the queer community to “not decide to just tuck away and start hiding and not being themselves anymore, because that is exactly what they want.” She added, “The more yourself you are, the more you are in front of people who don’t necessarily understand, the better understanding starts to happen.”

What’s Next for Her

Erivo’s career seems to be in an upward trajectory with projects left and right. Aside from doing the musical and press tours for Wicked: For Good, which will come to theaters on November 21, she is also set to appear in the play Dracula in 2026 at the Noël Coward Theatre. She’s also busy filming as Admiral Kaea for Children of Blood and Bone.