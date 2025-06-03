Major Drugstore Chains to Close Over 1,000 Stores; Delaware Loses All 29 Rite Aid Locations

In a big shake-up of the pharmacy world, Rite Aid will close all 29 of its Delaware stores. This is just part of huge closures hitting more than 1,000 pharmacy locations across three major chains next year.

After filing for bankruptcy for the second time, Rite Aid began closing 316 stores right away. At the same time, CVS plans to close 271 locations, and Walgreens will shut down 500 stores - though Delaware won't lose any CVS or Walgreens locations.

California and New York will be hit hardest by Rite Aid's exit, with 39 stores closing in each state. These closures bring Rite Aid's total shutdowns to almost 500 across the country.

While CVS will take over prescription records from 625 Rite Aid locations, they'll only keep running 64 stores in three northwestern states. CVS says changing populations and new shopping habits are behind their decision to trim their store count.

Rite Aid faces the biggest changes. Hit hard by opioid lawsuit costs, tough market conditions, trade tariffs, and high supplier prices, the chain has to sell or close every store.

Three weeks ago, Rite Aid announced its biggest round of closures yet - 151 stores across 10 states. This latest wave marks the chain's final goodbye to physical stores.

For Walgreens, closing 500 stores is part of a bigger plan. They're focusing on pharmacy services by getting rid of stores that aren't doing well.

Delaware's pharmacy groups are worried about Rite Aid leaving. Many people who counted on these stores will now have trouble getting their medications.

State officials haven't said how they'll handle possible gaps in pharmacy access. Each store will close on different dates depending on its location and situation.