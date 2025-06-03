Ariana Grande Joins the Fockers in ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Get ready for some seriously awkward family dinners—Ariana Grande is officially stepping into the wild world of the Fockers!

On May 30, PEOPLE confirmed that the Wicked star will join Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the fourth film of Universal’s hilarious Meet the Parents series.

This new chapter—still untitled—is slated to hit theaters on November 25, 2026. It's been more than 20 years since the original Meet the Parents first had us cringing and cracking up in 2000. That movie earned a $330 million worldwide, and its sequels (Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010) helped push the franchise past a total of $1.13 billion, according to Deadline.

Fans of the original trio—Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Blythe Danner—might remember them reuniting in 2020 on the Today show to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. At the time, they teased the idea of a comeback.

"I'm game. There was some talk about it. I think it would be great," said De Niro. Stiller added that he’s "always open to [the] opportunity to work with these people." Teri Polo (who plays Pam) chimed in, "I'm just riding the coattails, so whatever they say."

For anyone who missed the saga, the first film introduced us to Greg Focker (played by Stiller), who meets his girlfriend’s very intense dad, Jack Byrnes (De Niro), while trying to win approval to propose. Spoiler alert: things get…complicated.

The second film brought in Greg’s eccentric parents (Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand), while the third explored Greg and Pam’s chaotic parenting life.

Now, in Meet the Parents 4, Stiller and De Niro are reuniting once more—because some family bonds (and rivalries) never die. Stiller told Entertainment Tonight back in January 2025, "Any chance to work with De Niro, I'll take."

Also expected back? Blythe Danner as Dina and Teri Polo as Pam.

As for Ariana Grande, her role hasn’t been officially revealed, but The Hollywood Reporter says she’ll likely play the fiancée of Greg and Pam’s son. With her recent Oscar-nominated performance in Wicked: Part One, it looks like Grande’s just getting started with big-screen magic.