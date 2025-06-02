Delaware Bans Red No. 40 Food Dye in Schools Starting 2026

Delaware just passed Senate Bill 69, getting rid of Red No. 40 food dye from public and charter schools by July 1, 2026. The new rule covers all food sold at school - from lunch meals to snacks in vending machines.

Following California's example, Delaware is now the second state to remove this synthetic dye from schools. The ban targets a petroleum-based coloring containing benzene, which researchers have connected to higher cancer risks and other health problems.

"We need to respond to parental concerns about children's exposure during critical developmental periods at school when consumption is high," said Sen. Eric Buckson to Delaware Live.

The change will transform school snack options. Common items like Gatorade, Doritos, Pop Tarts, and many breakfast cereals will need new recipes or will have to be removed from schools. Staff will need to find different options before the deadline.

With six other states working on similar laws, this move comes from research showing connections between artificial colors and kids' behavior - especially those with ADHD. The changes are quickly spreading.

While the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to eventually remove synthetic dyes nationwide, Delaware is moving ahead with this step to protect students.

At the same time, another measure, Senate Bill 41, looks to ban Red No. 3 across the state. This bill remains under review but won't affect the school ban on Red No. 40.

The effects go well beyond school food. This chemical appears in many products, from lipstick to cough medicine, showing up in daily life more than most people realize.

Schools now need to work with their suppliers to find alternatives. The 2026 start date gives them time to update their buying plans and menus.