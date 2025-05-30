Squeeze the Day! Rita’s New Limeade Frozen Lemonade Helps Kids in Need

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the world’s largest Italian Ice brand, is turning up the fun and flavor this summer with the launch of a brand-new treat: the Limeade Frozen Lemonade Ice Blender! This refreshing new flavor joins the Frozen Lemonade lineup alongside fan favorites Classic Lemon and Strawberry, giving guests even more ways to stay cool and enjoy a fruity, frozen treat.

But this sweet news gets even sweeter.

Rita’s is once again partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to help kids and families impacted by childhood cancer. Now through Sunday, June 29, for every Frozen Lemonade Ice Blender sold, Rita’s will donate $1 to ALSF, up to $10,000. These donations will help fund travel for families as they seek care and treatment—making a real difference during a challenging time.

ALSF is dedicated to helping children with cancer by funding important research, raising awareness, supporting families, and inspiring others to get involved. Guests can also show their support by donating an extra $1 in-shop, earning a spot on Rita’s Wall of Hope—a heartfelt tribute to those helping to fight childhood cancer. Online donations are also welcome at: alexslemonade.org/2025/2025-ritas-campaign.

Since 2006, Rita’s has proudly raised over $5.8 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation through its local fundraising efforts—a true reflection of the caring communities it serves.

“Our Frozen Lemonades are a favorite for cooling down in the summer, and this year’s new Limeade flavor brings a fun, citrusy twist,” said Carmela Hughley, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Rita’s. “We’re honored to keep supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and the amazing kids and families who inspire us every day.”

“We’re so happy to have Rita’s support again this lemonade season!” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director at ALSF. “Their teams and customers truly care about helping kids with cancer, and we’re grateful for their continued partnership.”

