Jennifer Lopez Returns to Las Vegas

J.Lo launches a new residency at Caesars Palace, with shows starting New Year’s week and more in March 2026.

Kayla Morgan
Jennifer Lopez poses during the 'Atlas' Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is heading back to Las Vegas—and she’s bringing a brand-new show with her.

Her latest residency, “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas,” will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The first set of performances kicks off during New Year’s week, with shows scheduled for December 30, December 31, January 2, and January 3. Fans will also have a second chance to catch her in March 2026, when eight more shows are added.

Lopez shared the announcement with her followers on social media, writing: “We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”

Ticket access will roll out in stages:

  • Citi cardmembers get early access starting Monday, June 2 at 10 a.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
  • Fan club members can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT.
  • General presale begins Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT, with all presales ending Thursday, June 5 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket sales open to everyone on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PT for these dates: Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2, Jan. 3, March 6, March 7, March 13, March 14, March 20, March 27, and March 28.

This will be Lopez’s second Las Vegas residency. Her first, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have,” ran for 120 shows between 2016 and 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Jennifer Lopez
Kayla MorganWriter
