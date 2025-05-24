This Day in Top 40 History: May 24

May 24 marks a remarkable date in the history of Top 40 music. This day has featured hilarious hit songs, cultural occasions, concerts, and industry highlights. Read on to discover some of the momentous things that happened on May 24 and how they impacted popular music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 24 has seen the unveiling of songs and albums that have significantly influenced the charts and pop culture:

1997: "MMMBop," the debut single from the American pop-rock band Hanson, began a three-week stint at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, contributing to the young trio's rise to global fame.

"MMMBop," the debut single from the American pop-rock band Hanson, began a three-week stint at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, contributing to the young trio's rise to global fame. 1997: The Spice Girls' debut album Spice reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making the group the third all-female act to hit the U.S. album chart following The Supremes and The Go-Go's.

The Spice Girls' debut album Spice reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making the group the third all-female act to hit the U.S. album chart following The Supremes and The Go-Go's. 2021: Olivia Rodrigo's song "Good 4 U" topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking her second No. 1 hit on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

In addition to chart successes, May 24 has witnessed major musical and cultural events over the years:

1970: Fleetwood Mac performed their final concert with founding member Peter Green at the Bath Festival in England, ending the band's first chapter.

Fleetwood Mac performed their final concert with founding member Peter Green at the Bath Festival in England, ending the band's first chapter. 1983: After releasing just two albums of influential synth-pop music, Vince Clarke and Alison Moyet disbanded the duo Yaz (Yazoo) to focus on successful solo careers.

After releasing just two albums of influential synth-pop music, Vince Clarke and Alison Moyet disbanded the duo Yaz (Yazoo) to focus on successful solo careers. 2003: Paul McCartney performed his first concert in Russia at Red Square in Moscow. He drew a crowd of around 20,000 paying viewers, with thousands more lining the streets.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several popular artists have delivered memorable on-stage moments on May 24:

2024: Ed Sheeran headlined the first day of the Boston Calling Music Festival. He did not disappoint fans, contributing to an exhilarating weekend of performances.

Ed Sheeran headlined the first day of the Boston Calling Music Festival. He did not disappoint fans, contributing to an exhilarating weekend of performances. 2024: Sabrina Carpenter took to the main stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton, U.K., thrilling the massive crowd with the performance of a lifetime.

Sabrina Carpenter took to the main stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton, U.K., thrilling the massive crowd with the performance of a lifetime. 2024: Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie (previously the Summer Camp Music Festival) began on May 24 in Chillicothe, Illinois. The artists for this first iteration included String Cheese Incident and deadmau5.