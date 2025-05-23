‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Set for May 2026 Release
Miranda Priestly returns as The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1, 2026, with fashion-world drama ahead.
Get ready to head back into the world of fashion and fierce bosses—The Devil Wears Prada 2 has an official release date!
According to Variety, Disney says the sequel will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.
While we don’t have a full cast list yet, reports from 2024 say Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are expected to return. Streep would play Miranda Priestly again—the tough and stylish editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. This time, Miranda is trying to keep her job and stay on top while print magazines are losing power.
Here’s the twist: Emily, Miranda’s former assistant, is now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.” So, the former assistant may now have the upper hand!
No word yet on whether Anne Hathaway (who played Andrea, the lead in the first movie) or Stanley Tucci (who played her friend Nigel) will return.