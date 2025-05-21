ContestsEvents
Justin Bieber Apologizes for Past ‘Vogue’ Cover Remark to Hailey

Justin Bieber admits he once told Hailey she’d never be on Vogue. Now, after her cover debut, he’s saying sorry—and reflecting on how growing up means learning to choose connection.

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber is taking a moment to reflect—and apologize.

After his wife Hailey Bieber appeared on the cover of Vogue, the singer shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot and opened up about a past argument he now regrets.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he began in the Instagram caption. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

Justin explained that he said it during a heated moment, admitting he "felt so disrespected" and "thought I gotta get even."

As the post continued, he offered a deeper thought: "I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even," he wrote. "We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He wrapped up the message with a heartfelt apology: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Later, he deleted the caption and replaced it with a string of emojis: "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹."

Fans were divided in the comments. Some were upset by Justin’s original words: "We all love you but this caption is hurtful as hell 😢 Hailey deserves a million Vogue Covers," one person wrote.

Another added, "I would be livid if I was her… not for anything other than the fact that now the world knows he said those things and she still stayed 🫠 No woman deserves that."

Others defended Justin for being real about his flaws: "At least he is honest and not painting his relationship like picture perfect like we often see on social media.. as long as he recognizes his mistakes and strive to do better.. he is human," someone commented.

Another wrote, "Yall acting like u dont say mean things when u get mad😭😭😭 Smh it’s not that deep omg leave him alone."

In Vogue’s cover story, Justin also had plenty of praise for Hailey: "I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey."

He acknowledged the public pressure she faces, too: “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion,” he said. “And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”

Hailey, shared that Justin’s been a source of strength for her in navigating the spotlight.

“I’ve learned so much from Justin, really,” she said. “He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning.’”

Despite a rocky moment in the past, the couple continues to show what it looks like to grow—and grow together.

Kayla MorganWriter
