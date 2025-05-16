This Day in Top 40 History: May 16

Since the inception of Top 40 radio, numerous events have occurred in music history on May 16 — chart achievements, cultural moments, and organizational challenges. There have been boy-band song releases, teary sentimental farewells, and more. Events from May 16 exemplify the trends, changes, and triumphs in the music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 16 has seen the release of songs that not only climbed the charts but also left a lasting impact on pop culture:

2000: *NSYNC released "It's Gonna Be Me," the second single from the album No Strings Attached. This song was the group's only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

*NSYNC released "It's Gonna Be Me," the second single from the album No Strings Attached. This song was the group's only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. 2016: Justin Timberlake released "Can't Stop the Feeling!" It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained popular throughout the summer with its infectious energy.

Cultural Milestones

May 16 has been associated with cultural events in music beyond the charts:

1985: Madonna performed in the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on her hugely successful The Virgin Tour, which helped establish her as a pop icon.

Madonna performed in the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on her hugely successful The Virgin Tour, which helped establish her as a pop icon. 2016: Adele released "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" from her album 25. Adele's announcement of the single and video sparked an intentional and thoughtful reflection on how she relates to fans and the media.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 16 has also been a day for significant album releases and performances that resonated with fans worldwide:

1988: Bruce Springsteen commenced a five-night stand at Madison Square Garden as part of his Tunnel of Love Express Tour, delivering a 33-song set that included a rare cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying."

Bruce Springsteen commenced a five-night stand at Madison Square Garden as part of his Tunnel of Love Express Tour, delivering a 33-song set that included a rare cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying." 2014: Coldplay released their sixth official record, "Ghost Stories." It took a different direction than their previous releases, presenting a more restrained, electronic feel, which was positively reviewed.

Industry Change and Challenges

The music industry continues to face challenges and changes, some of which were highlighted on May 16:

1985: The supergroup USA for Africa released the song called "We Are the World" to raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief, proving music has the power to assist humanitarian efforts.

The supergroup USA for Africa released the song called "We Are the World" to raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief, proving music has the power to assist humanitarian efforts. 2014: An article in Pitchfork raised issues with determining eligibility for the Billboard Music Awards, discovering discrepancies in the eligibility periods between the awards and the year-end tables in the same publication.