SZA Gifts Fan Ticket and Shouts Him Out On Stage
Ever dreamed of randomly meeting your favorite music star and then ending up in the pit at their concert—all in one night? That’s exactly what happened to one superfan named Michael Chiaravalloti, thanks to the kindness of none other than R&B queen SZA.
It all went down on Monday, May 12, outside a concert venue in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Michael camped out just hoping for a chance to meet SZA before her show with Kendrick Lamar. And guess what? He did more than meet her—he scored a free ticket! In a video posted to Instagram, SZA is seen arriving, and when Michael asks for a ticket, she says “yes” without skipping a beat. Her only request? Bring “maximum energy” to the pit that night.
Mission accepted—and then some. Not only did Michael get into the show, but SZA actually spotted him from the stage! In the middle of her performance, she waved and shouted, “Hi Michael!” before diving right back into the music.
Afterwards, when Michael shared the unforgettable moment online, SZA responded with a heartfelt comment explaining what drove her to help him out:
“Just wanna say growing up in a smallish town and not being well liked or understood in high school + middle school does something to you,” she wrote. “I care SO much about ppl being seen and heard. I want you to know I care I’m here! I hear you and I see you and you MATTER TO ME. That’s it. That’s my driving force and I love you. Thank you for being here w me.”
Talk about main character energy.
As SZA and Kendrick Lamar continue their Grand National Tour, who knows—maybe there’s another surprise waiting in the crowd.