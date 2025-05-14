Sesame Street Live in Wilmington – Elmo’s Big Hello Adventure

Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop are bringing the magic of Sesame Street to life with an exciting new show: Elmo and Friends Say Hello! 🥳 This toe-tapping, giggle-filled adventure is coming to Wilmington, DE on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 2 PM in Copeland Hall at The Grand — and YOU’RE invited!

Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh along with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more of your favorite furry friends in a show full of music, surprises, and plenty of chances to shout out a big “Hello!” 🎶💃

🎟️ Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 16th!

Zoom over to www.TheGrandWilmington.org or call 302-652-5577 to grab yours!

💡 Pro tip for grown-ups:

The more shows you go to, the more you save!

Buy 3 shows , save 10% per ticket

, save per ticket Buy 6 shows, save 20%, PLUS get free parking and a restaurant discount card! (Discounts apply to select Broadway in Wilmington performances)

🌟 Want a super-special memory?

Upgrade your tickets for an exclusive Photo Experience where you and your family can snap a picture with a Sesame Street friend — smile big and say “COOKIE!” 🍪📸

🎤 “We’re so excited to bring this magical adventure to families across the country,” says Stephen Shaw of Round Room Live.

🎵 “It’s everything you love about Sesame Street — live on stage with songs, dancing, and fuzzy fun for everyone!” adds Hillary Strong from Sesame Workshop.