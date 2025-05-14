Sesame Street Live in Wilmington – Elmo’s Big Hello Adventure
Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop are bringing the magic of Sesame Street to life with an exciting new show: Elmo and Friends Say Hello! 🥳 This toe-tapping, giggle-filled adventure is coming to Wilmington, DE on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 2 PM in Copeland Hall at The Grand — and YOU’RE invited!
Get ready to sing, dance, and laugh along with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more of your favorite furry friends in a show full of music, surprises, and plenty of chances to shout out a big “Hello!” 🎶💃
🎟️ Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 16th!
Zoom over to www.TheGrandWilmington.org or call 302-652-5577 to grab yours!
💡 Pro tip for grown-ups:
The more shows you go to, the more you save!
- Buy 3 shows, save 10% per ticket
- Buy 6 shows, save 20%, PLUS get free parking and a restaurant discount card! (Discounts apply to select Broadway in Wilmington performances)
🌟 Want a super-special memory?
Upgrade your tickets for an exclusive Photo Experience where you and your family can snap a picture with a Sesame Street friend — smile big and say “COOKIE!” 🍪📸
🎤 “We’re so excited to bring this magical adventure to families across the country,” says Stephen Shaw of Round Room Live.
🎵 “It’s everything you love about Sesame Street — live on stage with songs, dancing, and fuzzy fun for everyone!” adds Hillary Strong from Sesame Workshop.
So pack your imagination, bring your biggest smile, and come say “Hello!” to Elmo and the gang — it’s going to be so much fun!