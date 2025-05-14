PinkPantheress Realizes She’s ‘Not an Arena Artist’ After Olivia Rodrigo Tour

ContestsEvents
Turns out, going on tour with a pop superstar can teach you a lot — especially about yourself.

PinkPantheress, the singer behind the hit "Boy’s a Liar," recently opened up about what she learned while opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour. Spoiler alert: it had nothing to do with stage lighting or soundchecks — and everything to do with self-discovery.

In an interview with Billboard published Tuesday, May 13 she reflected on the experience.

"I did six or seven shows I think," said PinkPantheress. "It was definitely very difficult for me. I enjoyed it a lot — because, one I got to see her perform live, and she’s amazing."

She had nothing but praise for Rodrigo, calling the singer an "actual force."

"Watching her and how she combats an arena and how she actually does the arena, made me realize, 'Wow, some people are arena artists and some people are not,'" she explained. "I’m not an arena artist. That’s something I learned about myself."

And while PinkPantheress isn’t all about massive crowds and stadium-sized vibes, she gave major props to Olivia for knowing exactly how to own a big stage.

"There are ways you can approach an arena and interact with people in the up theres or the far backs," she said. And when it comes to doing just that? She called Rodrigo "amazing."

Still, watching Olivia command the stage made her take a hard look at her own style.

"What happened when I watched her was, I saw my own failing and my own incapabilities, and I was like, 'I’m not an arena artist,'" said PinkPantheress.

But she wants everyone to know — it’s not because she didn’t give it her all.

"It wasn’t for a lack of trying," she said. "It just made me realize there are some things in life as an artist you’re told you should try one day — but for me, I think I’m one of those artists where I’m comfortable is where I always strive."

In other words, she’s not trying to be the next pop powerhouse. She’s cool doing her own thing — on her own terms.

While she said playing in an arena was "the most amazing thing" and she’s "happy" she had the chance, it simply didn’t feel like the right fit.

"It’s for powerhouses like her," she said of Rodrigo. "I’m not a powerhouse artist, I’m very much on my chill s---. I’m not a performance-based artist."

PinkPantheress also touched on her choice to cancel some tour dates back in August 2024 because of her "physical health," according to an Instagram Story quoted by Billboard.

"It distraught me that there were any sufferings to that leg of the tour for her because of my shortcomings," she said. "I wish I could do have done it the whole way through, but I feel like I was gonna be detrimental to myself."

Despite it all, PinkPantheress is still thriving. Her new mixtape Fancy That dropped on May 9.

