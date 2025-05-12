Delaware Takes First Place for U.S. Hospital Quality in National Rankings

Delaware has grabbed the top spot nationwide for hospital quality in U.S. News & World Report's "Best States" rankings, released May 8, 2025.

Jumping up from second place last year, hospitals performed exceptionally across 71 measures in eight categories. The state stood out especially in cancer care, joint replacement, and organ treatment.

"Delaware hospitals are proud to be first in hospital quality. Our members innovate and invest in high-quality care daily in our goal to improve healthcare access and outcomes. While our foundation is strong, we can't let the HB 350 hospital-control law bulldoze our progress," said Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association, to Milford Live.

The state landed fifth in overall healthcare quality and grabbed tenth place for healthcare access. Hospitals earned recognition through different rating systems.

Multiple facilities got top scores from Medicare & Medicaid Services. Safety ratings put Delaware among the top ten states, according to The Leapfrog Group's data.

Wilmington's Nemours Children's Hospital keeps its spot as a leading pediatric facility. Beebe Healthcare stays strong as a key community hospital.

The success comes from fewer readmissions and improved infection prevention. These improvements pushed Delaware past its previous second-place ranking.

Healthcare experts worry about House Bill 350's planned funding limits. They point to Vermont's similar rules, which caused higher premiums and hospital shutdowns.

Rankings consider both patient outcomes and satisfaction scores. Review panels praised Delaware's openness and quality of care.