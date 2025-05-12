Delaware School Board Elections Coming Up Tuesday as Few People Show Up to Vote

People across Delaware will vote Tuesday in 11 hard-fought school board races. Voting places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The state's history shows incredibly low turnout. Since 2012, only 1.8% of eligible voters showed up for contested races, according to WHYY data. By 2017, numbers dropped even more - just 1.5% voted in a dozen contested races.

Four districts need voters in New Castle County. The Brandywine races match Alexander Najemy against Kenyon Wilson, while Karen Hartley-Nagle goes up against Brian Jordan. Frank Livoy and Tracy Woodson complete the district's races.

The Appoquinimink at-large seat has brought in Chuck Boyce, Sandhya Celestin-Brown, and Tim Higgins. Christina's ballot puts Janiene Campbell against Shannon Troncoso, with Red Clay featuring Devon Hynson facing Martin Wilson.

Five key races are happening in Sussex County. Cape Henlopen voters will choose between Bill Collick and Chris Lovenguth in one race. Another three-way contest includes Andy Lewis, Patty Maull, and Laura Parsons.

Christina School Board President Elizabeth Paige told WHYY, "Sadly so," when asked about the consistently low voter turnout.

Last year showed some improvement. Red Clay got 2,000 votes - its second-best showing in eight years. Christina saw its numbers triple, reaching an eight-year high.

Capital School District hit its lowest point in 2017 with just 0.6% turnout. Tax votes usually get more attention, bringing in about 11.8% of voters - much higher than board elections.

In Smyrna, Justine Flint, Charlotte Middleton, and Aaron Weisenberger compete for the spot. Indian River has Dereck Booth, Lisa Hudson Briggs, and Kelly Kline running for two seats.