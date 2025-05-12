Delaware Beach Towns Extend Guard Hours, Add New Features for Summer 2025

This summer, Lewes Beach lifeguards will stay on duty until 5 p.m., giving swimmers an extra hour of protected beach time.

Many beach towns made big improvements for the upcoming season. A modern lifeguard station will open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach this month, replacing the old hundred-year-old building with new facilities.

From Pennsylvania Avenue to Prospect Street, Rehoboth's crew of 70 lifeguards keeps an eye on things. They help swimmers stuck in rip currents, deal with medical emergencies, and help worried parents find lost children during the busy summer months.

Dewey Beach just updated its beach equipment policies. Now only baby shelters and small canopies are permitted - tents aren't allowed anymore. This change helps guards see better and keeps paths clear for emergency teams.

Planning to park near the beach? Pack extra quarters. Both Dewey and Bethany Beach raised rates to $4 per hour, hoping to control summer traffic while supporting local beach operations.

Kids can sign up for Lewes Beach's junior guard program starting June 24. They'll learn important water safety skills while making friends in the community.

New shops are popping up by the beach. Surfin' Betty's Burger Bar will open on Garfield Parkway in Bethany. In Rehoboth, The Black Dog and Brooklyn Boulevard are joining the shopping area.