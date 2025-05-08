Shakira & Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ 20th Anniversary
Shakira and Wyclef Jean just reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic hit “Hips Don’t Lie”—and they brought the party to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 6.
The performance kicked off with Shakira, lying dramatically on the sand in a red dress. Moments later, she rose and worked her signature hip moves like no time had passed since 2005. Then came Wyclef Jean, stepping in with his verses just like he did two decades ago, teaming up with the Colombian superstar once again.
Things got even hotter when a crew of dancers—also dressed in red—joined Shakira onstage, turning up the energy.
Now, Shakira’s gearing up for another big moment: her 2025 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. After pushing back the North American dates from late 2024, she’s set to kick things off on Tuesday, May 13 in Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium.
Why the delay? According to a statement reported by PEOPLE, the Grammy winner said the tour had to be upgraded:
"The biggest tour" of her career needed "stadiums in the USA."
She explained: "The production of my show is now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour."
The tour will hit cities like Toronto, Boston, Washington, and Miami before wrapping up on June 30 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
This epic tour supports her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and marks her first world tour since 2018's El Dorado World Tour. Let’s just say—Shakira’s hips (and career) still don’t lie.