Shakira & Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ 20th Anniversary

Shakira and Wyclef Jean just reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic hit “Hips Don’t Lie”—and they brought the party to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on…

Kayla Morgan
Musicians Shakira and Wyclef Jean perform "Hips Don't Lie" onstage at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shakira and Wyclef Jean just reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic hit “Hips Don’t Lie”—and they brought the party to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 6.

The performance kicked off with Shakira, lying dramatically on the sand in a red dress. Moments later, she rose and worked her signature hip moves like no time had passed since 2005. Then came Wyclef Jean, stepping in with his verses just like he did two decades ago, teaming up with the Colombian superstar once again.

Things got even hotter when a crew of dancers—also dressed in red—joined Shakira onstage, turning up the energy.

Now, Shakira’s gearing up for another big moment: her 2025 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. After pushing back the North American dates from late 2024, she’s set to kick things off on Tuesday, May 13 in Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium.

Why the delay? According to a statement reported by PEOPLE, the Grammy winner said the tour had to be upgraded:

"The biggest tour" of her career needed "stadiums in the USA."

She explained: "The production of my show is now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour."

The tour will hit cities like Toronto, Boston, Washington, and Miami before wrapping up on June 30 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

This epic tour supports her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and marks her first world tour since 2018's El Dorado World Tour. Let’s just say—Shakira’s hips (and career) still don’t lie.

ShakiraWyclef Jean
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
