Aimee Lou Wood on her The White Lotus Co-Star Walton Goggins: ‘I Loved Working with Walton’

If HBO’s The White Lotus taught us anything this season, it’s that paradise comes with a body count. And sometimes, the behind-the-scenes drama is juicier than what’s happening on screen. Reports circulated that co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins were feuding (I know, right? Chelsea and Rick do not get along IRL???). Internet sleuths have pointed out pieces of evidence that the sunburned couple you couldn’t help but root for are not even friends off-camera.

Fortunately, Wood, who attended the 2025 Met Gala with Patrick Schwarzenegger (another The White Lotus co-star), cleared the air about feud rumors between her and Goggins.

Aimee Lou Wood: “I Loved Working with Walton”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the Gala, Wood seemed to put an end to the rumors. Goggins will host the May 10 episode of Saturday Night Live, and when asked if she’ll join him, she said, “Yeah, it would be fun. I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever.” The Sex Education actress recently called out the sketch comedy variety show for their exaggerated parody of her accent and teeth. Her reaction led to Bowen Yang speaking up for her and saying how she reacted to the sketch is “completely valid” and that “parody can go too far sometimes.”

Wood added about Goggins’ SNL episode, “He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

Before the Gala, reports said the co-stars had stopped following each other again on social media. It's an issue that Wood also addressed: “I learned people are quite bored and analyze social media way too much, and it also taught me you can say one thing and it turns into this huge...I think I just didn’t realize how...it’s odd. You just can’t really engage too much—it’s very good to learn boundaries.”

What’s Next for Them?

It’s nice to hear that things are well in Chelsea and Rick land since the two will be working together again soon, according to CNN journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister’s appearance on the Viall Files podcast (via the New York Post).