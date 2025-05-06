Doja Cat Stuns at Met Gala, Drops Long-Awaited Track ‘Crack’

ContestsEvents
Doja Cat made a statement Monday night, May 5, as she arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. Walking the blue carpet alongside designer Marc Jacobs—who created her entire 80s-inspired outfit—she spoke with Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim about both fashion and music.

She wasn’t just there to show off a stunning look—she was also celebrating her new partnership with Marc Jacobs for the brand’s pre-fall 2025 campaign.

"I've already teased like four songs," Doja Cat said during the live interview. "I can't wait. So with the campaign we're doing together we put one of the singles behind the visuals for it and it's called 'Jealous Type.'"

In a separate interview with Elle, she described the campaign as "very sexy" and said it’s “very catered to the inner girl, the young girl.” She also said her new song fits the vibe: “It feels quite pop and I think really anything could go behind these visuals as far as what I’ve been doing with the album.”

That album, Vie, has been building buzz for months. In April, Doja posted what looked like a full tracklist on X, revealing 16 songs with titles like “Turn the Lights On,” “Slide,” “One More Time,” “Make It Up,” “Lipstain,” “Kink,” and more.

And just when fans thought they had enough to look forward to, Doja dropped an extra surprise. After years of fans asking, she finally released the track “Crack,” which she originally previewed during an Instagram Live in 2022. On Monday (May 5), the song became available for download through her website.

“It’s not the lead I’m just giving it to the people who asked for it,” she wrote on X last Friday (May 2), confirming that “Crack” is not part of Vie. She had also promised in a TikTok comment to release it—and she kept her word.

The track showcases Doja Cat’s rap skills over glitchy, fast-paced production. “He said I’m sexy in red, now, won’t hear but we just left pound town,” she raps, referencing fellow artist Sexyy Red with her signature bold style.

Between fashion, music, and surprises, Doja Cat continues to keep fans guessing—and listening.

