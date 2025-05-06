Adam Lambert to Play Judas in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Alongside Cynthia Erivo

Talk about the perfect casting! Producers have officially cast American Idol alum, vocal powerhouse, and eyeliner legend Adam Lambert as Judas Iscariot in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar. And if that didn’t already have you prepping your vocal cords to sing along, here’s the cherry on top: he’ll be starring alongside Wicked sensation Cynthia Erivo. Yes, these vocals will blow you away so hard, you might need to buckle up.

Adam Lambert as Judas and Cynthia Erivo as Jesus

Billboard reported that producers cast Lambert as Judas, opposite Erivo in the titular role. The upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, will be a three-night production. As of press time, the production is still looking for its Mary Magdalene.

A statement about the event reads, “This production of Jesus Christ Superstar, bringing the much-loved, iconic musical back to its rock roots, is the latest installment in the Hollywood Bowl’s tradition of producing and presenting a staged Broadway musical.

L.A. Phil president/CEO Kim Noltemy also expressed her excitement in welcoming Lambert abroad, saying, “For many Angelenos and concertgoers, the Hollywood Bowl is the premier summer destination for live music.” She added, “Each season, the LA Phil presents world-class artists in a truly one-of-a-kind setting, and this year is no exception. We’re especially thrilled to welcome Adam Lambert to the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar and look forward to sharing this bold, fresh interpretation of a legendary musical, returning to its rock roots, with our audiences.”

Lambert recently concluded a six-month stint in the Broadway revival of Cabaret, in which he played the Emcee.