Rihanna’s Anticipated 2025 Met Gala Return: A Fashion Icon’s Journey from Debut to Co-Chair

Rihanna, a consistent Met Gala star, has delivered some of the most iconic fashion moments at the event. In 2007, she debuted in a white Georges Chakra gown with silver accents and black mesh gloves, with a red rose piece as an accessory.

In 2009, she embraced the theme "The Model as Muse" in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit with puffed sleeves and a bow tie.

At the 2011 gala, Rihanna wore a black lace Stella McCartney gown with a one-shoulder neckline and a striking red side braid. The following year, she donned a form-fitting Tom Ford gown with scaled detailing, which highlighted her silhouette.

In 2015, Rihanna captivated attendees with an imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape intricately embroidered with floral scrolls designed by Chinese couturier Guo Pei. Despite initial apprehension, she embraced the bold look. "I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, 'I'm doing too much,'" the Savage x Fenty CEO told Access Hollywood. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, I'm a clown, people are gonna laugh at me. This is too much.' I thought that. I circled like three times, I'm not even joking. Finally it was like, 'Whatever, let's just go.'"

In 2017, she wore a Comme des Garçons dress adorned with giant floral embellishments, aligning with the theme "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." The following year, as co-chair, she interpreted the "Heavenly Bodies" theme in a Maison Margiela outfit inspired by papal garments, featuring a jewel-encrusted mini skirt and huge sculptured hat.