Met Gala 2025: Fans Wonder if Taylor Swift Will Return to Red Carpet

With the 2025 Met Gala taking place on May 5, excitement is building as fans and followers of fashion are wondering what this year's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme is going to entail, which will look at the artistry and evolution of Black menswear as framed by dandyism. The dress code, "Tailored for You," has already sparked lively online debate. "It would be iconic if she brought back the bleached bob, and an actually good tailored Zendaya-type suit," says fashion commentator Ishmael, suggesting Taylor Swift's potential nod to the theme.

Co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and honorary chair LeBron James, the event is expected to draw global attention. James' involvement has also linked back to Travis Kelce, the NFL star and current boyfriend of Swift. The Super Bowl winner recently gushed about his love for James, this year's honorary chair. In a recent episode of his podcast New Heights, he said he would trade lives with the Lakers player for 48 hours. "It was a dream I've had since I was a kid, and I would love to know what that dream actually feels like," Kelce explained.

Now that the Eras Tour is complete, and her last album is no longer being promoted, fans eagerly wait to see pop star Swift walk the Met Gala red carpet again. Her past Met Gala looks are still iconic, including a pink ballgown from Oscar de la Renta in 2014 and a futuristic mini dress from Louis Vuitton in 2016. However, she notably skipped the 2024 event, and rumors have suggested she's distanced herself due in part to the Kardashians' increased prominence at the gala.