Celebrate National Italian Ice Day with a FREE Sweet Treat at Rita’s

Get a FREE Small Italian Ice with Any Treat Purchase – Saturday, May 3

This Saturday, May 3, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is celebrating National Italian Ice Day by treating guests to a FREE Small Italian Ice with the purchase of any regular treat*! The offer is available exclusively to Rita’s app users as a single-use reward—just in time to kick off the weekend with something sweet, cool, and refreshing.

Guests will also have the chance to try Rita’s newest flavor creation: Cola Italian Ice. Inspired by classic soda shop nostalgia, this refreshing new treat delivers the bold, timeless flavor of old-school cola with just the right balance of sweetness and tang.

Looking to take your Cola Ice experience to the next level? Try one of Rita’s latest limited-time creations:

Twisted Cola Blender – A delicious blend of Cola Ice topped with indulgent CocoLime Cream , adding a creamy coconut-lime twist inspired by the latest viral drink trend.

– A delicious blend of Cola Ice topped with indulgent , adding a creamy coconut-lime twist inspired by the latest viral drink trend. Cola Float Gelati – Layers of rich Vanilla Frozen Custard and bold Cola Ice for the ultimate nostalgic float experience.

Happening at participating Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations nationwide, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, all day during business hours