The Weeknd Inspires New Batman Sequel with ‘Call Out My Name’

The Weeknd is stepping into the spotlight with his first feature film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, hitting theaters next month. But one of his older songs is already making waves in…

Kayla Morgan
The Weeknd singing on stage, in a black and gold robe
(Photo by Naomi Rahim/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Weeknd is stepping into the spotlight with his first feature film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, hitting theaters next month. But one of his older songs is already making waves in a completely different movie universe.

Matt Reeves, director of 2022’s The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, recently shared new details about the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II. He told IGN that Bruce Wayne will be “heartbroken” at the start of the film. And in a recent interview with IndieWire, Reeves revealed:

“The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’ was a big inspiration for what Bruce is dealing with when we see him again.”

Call Out My Name” opens The Weeknd’s 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy. The music video begins with him walking alone down a dark street—and then, in a dramatic moment, a swarm of bats flies from his mouth as he sings the hook. The visuals seem to echo the emotional weight Reeves is bringing to Batman’s next chapter.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) took notice. On April 30, he posted a snippet of the IndieWire article on his Instagram Story, adding eye, broken heart, and bat emojis. He followed it up with a still image from the bat scene in his video, writing,

“lemme know if ya’ll want that seal moment,” while Seal’s hit “Kiss From a Rose” played in the background.

That song, by the way, has its own Batman legacy. Seal told The Kelly Clarkson Show that when “Kiss From a Rose” was first released in 1994, it didn’t get much attention. But director Joel Schumacher needed a romantic track for Batman Forever (1995), starring Val Kilmer and Nicole Kidman. He chose Seal’s song, which ended up in a key scene and during the end credits—turning it into a lasting hit.

BatmanMatt ReevesThe Weeknd
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
