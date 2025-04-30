Grammy Winner Finneas Says Having Kids is His Biggest Life Goal

Finneas O'Connell, the 27-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and brother of Billie Eilish, recently opened up about his personal dreams and reflections in a candid interview with inkl. "If I only had six months to live, the only thing I'd be really sad about would be not getting to have kids," said O'Connell. "Everything else, I'd be like, 'Man, I had such a lucky life.'" Despite an impressive career with 10 Grammy Awards and two Oscars, Finneas shared that starting a family remains his fundamental goal.

Finneas reminisced about his early start in music, noting that a songwriting session with his mother at age 12 eventually led to the formation of his high school band, The Slightlys. He wrote the breakout hit “Ocean Eyes” in 2015 and ultimately gave it to Billie because he felt she sang it better. The siblings have a strong rapport and are frequently said to be able to "read each other's minds."

He also pondered their trials whenever they go out together, adding that their attempts at everyday outings are typically followed by a mad dash to escape, because of Billie's colossal celebrity. Despite being so young and growing up in such an unusual situation, living her life so publicly as she does, what Billie's done so well is become self-sufficient, Finneas noted.