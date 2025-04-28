Study Names Delaware’s Least Livable City

A recent study by 24/7 Wall St. ranked Smyrna as Delaware's worst place to live. They reached this conclusion after looking at 22 different aspects of everyday life.

The research looked at towns with more than 8,000 people, using data from various federal agencies. What stood out most was the crime rate - running 14.64% higher than the national average.

This Kent County town faces real challenges. FBI numbers tell a troubling story: both violent and property crimes happen more often than in typical U.S. towns. Among Delaware cities, Smyrna ranks as the eighth most dangerous.

This report comes as Americans worry more about their living conditions. Around 41 million people now live below the poverty line, showing just how many families are struggling.

Living costs hit hard here. People pay more for everyday needs than those in nearby areas. These high prices, combined with safety worries, make daily life tough.

The team looked at many community factors. They checked everything from hunger rates to unemployment and local services to understand how well the town works.

Safety remains a big concern. Drug problems and theft keep getting worse, and many locals don't think the police are doing enough.