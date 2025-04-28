Delaware Brewery Lands Third Place on National Must-Visit Brewery List

ContestsEvents
On its "20 breweries you must visit" list, Yardbarker put Delaware's Dogfish Head Brewery at number three in the country.

What began in 1995 as America's smallest commercial brewery has evolved into a craft beer giant. The founders, Sam and Mariah Calagione, started with small 12-gallon batches at their pioneering Delaware brewpub, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats.

Today, people come from all over to visit the massive Milton facility. Between tastings in the sampling rooms, visitors can explore the grounds or watch liquor being made in their unique 'Frankenstill' at the in-house distillery.

After Boston Beer Co.'s $300 million buyout in 2019, the Calagiones kept close ties to their business as major shareholders. The signature brewing approach stays true - featuring bold mixes of honey, saffron, chicory and white Muscat grapes.

Rising up at the Milton location, a quirky Steampunk Treehouse catches everyone's eye. This striking metal structure, moved here from Burning Man festival, has become a favorite spot for photos.

The company's Delaware presence goes beyond just making beer. Near Cape Henlopen State Park and Rehoboth Beach you'll find the welcoming Dogfish Inn. In Rehoboth Beach itself, two restaurants - the original Brewings & Eats plus Chesapeake & Maine - match special beers with local seafood.

Dog owners can bring their pets along too. Every Dogfish Head location welcomes furry friends in both indoor and outdoor areas while owners enjoy their drinks and food.

