‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Teaser Drops

Cue the love triangles and Taylor Swift songs—Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is on the horizon, and the first teaser promises plenty of emotion, music, and complicated love. Belly (Lola Tung) is back, and so are the Fisher brothers—along with the kind of drama fans have come to expect.

Set to the sounds of Taylor Swift’s “Daylight,” the teaser opens with Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who she chose over Conrad (Christopher Briney) at the end of Season 2. Life looks good for the couple: they’re at college together, sharing kisses in the library, dancing outside, and enjoying the sunshine at Cousins Beach.

But things take a turn when Conrad reappears, upending Belly’s carefully laid plans. The teaser ends with him arriving at the Cousins house, and Belly opening the door as the music shifts to “Red (Taylor’s Version).” It’s a subtle moment, but it signals big changes ahead.

Fans didn’t miss a beat. One viewer summed it up: “The way he just said ‘hey,’ and I already know all chaos is going to erupt.” Another highlighted the emotional depth of the soundtrack: “It's the transition from ‘I once believed love would be burning red!!! But it's golden’ to ‘But loving him was red’ for me.”

This musical storytelling isn’t new to the series. From the beginning, the show has used Taylor Swift’s music to set the tone. Season 1’s trailer featured “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” long before 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released, and Season 2 brought “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” into the spotlight.

Along with the teaser, Prime Video also shared the official synopsis for the final season, adapted from Jenny Han’s bestselling book We’ll Always Have Summer:

“It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” the synopsis reads.

“Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart.”

The 11-episode season premieres July 16 on Prime Video. And even longtime fans of the books can expect a few surprises.

“There are the things that [fans] know and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them,” author Jenny Han told Entertainment Weekly.