Rob Marshall Set to Direct ‘Guys and Dolls’ Remake with Zendaya, Lady Gaga Eyeing Lead Roles

A new film adaptation of the beloved musical Guys and Dolls is officially in development, with Rob Marshall confirmed to direct. Known for his Oscar-winning work on Chicago, Marshall returns to the musical genre after two decades. "Marshall was offered to direct 'Guys and Dolls' right after 'Chicago' was released in 2003, but he told The Guardian at the time that he planned to "give musicals a rest." Now, he steps into the director's chair following Bill Condon's exit from the project. The screenplay will be written by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, whose previous credits include Bad Santa and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

TriStar Pictures, which holds the rights to both Damon Runyon's original stories and the Tony-winning Broadway production, is overseeing the remake. Although a release date has not been announced, recent casting rumors have added fuel to fan excitement. Zendaya has reportedly been offered a lead role, and Lady Gaga, fresh off filming Joker: Folie à Deux, is in talks to join the cast. Other high-profile names floated for male leads include Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, and Vin Diesel. Tatum and Gordon-Levitt had previously been attached to the project during earlier development phases.