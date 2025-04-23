Milford’s Bug and Bud Festival Returns for 22nd Year, Celebrates 50th Anniversary of State Bug

Downtown Milford comes alive April 26, 2025, as the Bug and Bud Festival takes over the streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year celebrates both the festival's 22nd year and 50 years since Delaware chose the ladybug as its state insect.

The festival celebrates two local treasures: the ladybug's special status and the city's USA Tree City designation. It all began in 1973 when a group of determined second-graders at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School campaigned for the ladybug after discovering Maryland had chosen its own state insect.

Charles Gray, a well-known figure from the Milford Community Parade, will lead this year's People and Pet Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade will wind through town from Studio You on Washington Street through Penny Square and Walnut Street, ending at the library's outdoor stage.

"We want to promote...Milford is bicycle friendly...decorate their bicycles with spring-themed decorations...fun costumes," said Neyda Albarran to Milford Live.

Guests can explore a packed marketplace featuring 125 craft vendors and 15 food trucks set up across two locations - the state parking area and Park Place. Creative outfits can win awards in "best bug," "best flower," and "best tree" categories for both adults and children.

Kids can jump, climb, and play in the children's zone throughout the day. Local performers will keep the crowd entertained with live music from the library's amphitheater stage.