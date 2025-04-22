Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney to Adapt ‘OutRun’ Video Game for Film
Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up to bring the classic Sega video game OutRun to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures is backing the project, with Bay set to direct and produce, and Sweeney also producing. Jayson Rothwell is writing the screenplay, though plot details are still under wraps.
Bay and Brad Fuller will reportedly produce through Platinum Dunes’ first-look deal with Universal, while Toru Nakahara produces for Sega, with Sega Corporation president Shuji Utsumi overseeing the film.
Originally released in 1986, OutRun tasked players with navigating traffic and racing against the clock to reach their destination. The game became a defining title for Sega, spawning several sequels over the years.
Universal’s Matt Reilly and Ryan Jones will reportedly oversee the project for the studio. Hollywood has seen success with video game adaptations, thanks to films like Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and Warner Bros.' Minecraft Movie. Universal is also releasing Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 later this year, following the success of its first Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation.
Sweeney’s next project is Echo Valley, in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore, debuting on Apple TV+ in June.