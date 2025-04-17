SEPTA Plans Major Service Cuts, Line Closures to Fix $213M Budget Hole

Starting next July, Philly's transit system is looking at huge cuts. To deal with a $213 million budget shortfall, SEPTA will close five train lines and bump up fares by 21.5%. By early 2026, trains will stop running on the Wilmington/Newark, Cynwyd, Chestnut Hill West, Paoli/Thorndale, and Trenton lines.

"SEPTA would go from being the economic driver of this city and region to its limiter," said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. to SEPTA.org.

These big changes will hit bus riders hard too. The system plans to cut fifty bus routes, while others will run much less frequently. After 9 p.m., both Metro and Regional Rail will shut down completely.

"We know how critical service is to our customers... we have done everything possible to avoid drastic measures," said Interim General Manager Scott A. Sauer to WHYY.

Through pay freezes and trimming contracts, SEPTA cut $30 million from its expected deficit. But a huge $213 million gap remains.

Major city events will take a hit. The America's Semiquincentennial celebrations and FIFA World Cup matches will have to manage without special transit options, including Sports Express service.

Gov. Josh Shapiro called the cuts "completely avoidable." While his transit funding plan made it through the state House, it's stuck in the Senate. His earlier $153 million federal highway fund transfer isn't an option this time.

The public can speak up during May 19-20 hearings at SEPTA's main office. Board members will vote June 26. People can share their thoughts through septa.org/fundingcrisis by email or mail until May 28.

Station improvements and needed repairs will be pushed back too. Without new funding, many upgrade projects will be put on hold.