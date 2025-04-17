Dover Speedway Creates Massive Beach Setup for July NASCAR Weekend

Dover Motor Speedway is going big by bringing in 600 tons of sand to build a huge one-acre beach attraction. The three-day NASCAR event, happening July 18-20, 2025, will be the track's first summer race in over 50 years, since 1969.

"Miles Beach presented by Visit Delaware gives all of NASCAR Nation a chance to experience a taste of what makes First State summers so special," said Mike Tatoian, president & general manager of Dover Motor Speedway, to DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

The Fan Zone is packed with cool features. A massive 25-foot lighthouse welcomes visitors at the boardwalk entrance. Making another appearance is the famous 15.5-ton rubber duck that stands 60 feet tall. Palm trees mix with patches of beach grass, while classic cars add some retro flair.

Live music will play all weekend long. You'll hear everything from the lively Mariachi Arrieros to island beats from the Trinidad North Steel Drum Band. The Red Hot Ramblers and Homestead Bluegrass Band complete the music lineup, while a sand artist creates amazing sculptures Friday and Saturday.

At White Lightning Bar + Arcade - named after the track's nickname - fans can grab Anheuser-Busch beers while playing old-school arcade games.

"The Delaware Tourism Office is excited to partner on Miles Beach presented by Visit Delaware with the speedway," said Jessica Welch, director of DTO, to BayToBayNews.com.

There's plenty of food to enjoy too. You can get all your beach favorites: fresh orange crushes, hot boardwalk fries, Dolle's taffy, popcorn, and ice cream. You can also get free caricatures drawn and take pictures with the track's mascot in front of beach scenes.