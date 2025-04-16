Wawa Giving Out Free Coffee to Mark 61st Anniversary

Celebrating 61 years in business, Wawa is offering free hot coffee at all stores on April 16, 2025. The company expects to hand out 1.5 million cups during the celebration.

The offer is good all day with no purchase needed - customers can simply walk in and get their coffee. This yearly event celebrates the opening of their first store in Folsom, Pennsylvania, back in 1964.

"Every year, Wawa Day is a chance to reflect on our roots...and look ahead to the many ways we will continue to grow both our offering and our Wawa Family," said Chris Gheysens to NBC Philadelphia.

The company continues its rapid expansion. Their goal? To reach 1,800 stores across the country by 2030. Right on their anniversary, they're launching their first Ohio store in Liberty Township.

Delaware now has 50 locations, with new stores coming to Newark and near Middletown. These new spots are part of their bigger expansion across the country.

The Ohio store makes Wawa's tenth state. They're set to open in Indiana next month, continuing their push into new markets.

What began as a simple customer appreciation gesture has become a yearly tradition of free coffee. Staff will keep the coffee flowing from opening until closing on April 16.