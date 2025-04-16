Morgan Wallen & Post Malone Reunite ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’
Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are teaming up once again—and their new track, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” is set to drop this Friday.
The two artists announced the single on Instagram, teasing it as the follow-up to their 2023 hit “I Had Some Help.” That song, released last May ahead of Malone’s F-1 Trillion album, made waves across both country and pop radio.
Wallen is currently building anticipation for his upcoming album I’m the Problem, out May 16. So far, he’s released singles like “Just in Case” and “I’m a Little Crazy,” and the full album is expected to include a 37 tracks. Earlier today, pop singer Tate McRae posted a jersey with Wallen’s initials, via Instagram Stories, sparking speculation that she might be featured on the record.
Meanwhile, Malone just wrapped his headlining performance during weekend one of Coachella. His set included “I Had Some Help” along with fan favorites like “White Iverson,” “Circles,” and “Texas Tea.” He also reimagined several of his hip-hop tracks—such as “Rockstar” and “Psycho”—with country-inspired arrangements. He’ll return to the festival for a second performance this coming weekend.