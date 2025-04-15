Delaware Adding Video, Photo Capabilities to 911 Emergency System

Delaware's emergency response system will receive a big upgrade that lets 911 operators see what's happening at the scene. The state's Department of Safety and Homeland Security rolled out new features that let callers send videos and photos, plus added important language translation tools.

Now when people call for help, they can show emergency crews exactly what's going on. Medical teams can see injuries before they get there. Firefighters can check out the fire and smoke to figure out what equipment they need to bring.

The system also helps break language barriers by changing text messages from any language into English for the operators. They can send messages back in different languages too, so everyone can get help quickly no matter what language they speak.

By letting emergency teams actually see what's happening during an emergency, they should be able to help people faster. When they can look at the situation before showing up, they know exactly what they need to bring.

Delaware is one of many states upgrading from old-school 911 systems that only handle voice calls. This new tech is a game-changer, turning basic emergency calls into detailed two-way communication that helps save time - and lives.