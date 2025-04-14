Post Malone Teases New Album: ‘We’ve Made Probably 35 Songs’
Post Malone just gave fans a glimpse into what he's been working on—and it sounds like big things are coming. While speaking with Billboard at a Coachella Poppi party, he opened up about his experience creating his upcoming 2024 album, F-1 Trillion, and how much he’s enjoyed the process so far.
According to Billboard, Malone talked about how welcoming the Nashville music scene has been since he started working there. He shared that when he links up with friends and fellow artists like Ernest, Hardy, Thomas Rhett, and others, “we just have fun. We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”
He also revealed that he’s already made two trips to Nashville for the album and has created about 35 songs. Now, it's just a matter of figuring out which ones make the cut. “It’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock,” he said.
And while fans might be hoping to hear something new during his Coachella set, Malone made it clear that won’t be happening—at least not yet. “Absolutely not,” he said with a laugh when asked if he’d be performing any of the new material.
Though he’s still working with rough vocals, the band has already recorded a lot of the tracks—and he’s thrilled with how things are sounding. “They’re f—ing killing it… I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”