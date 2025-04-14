ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Newark Lands 42nd Spot Among U.S. College Towns

With an impressive score of 89.17, Newark has grabbed the 42nd spot in the 2025 national college town rankings. The city sits right between Columbia, Missouri and State College, Pennsylvania,…

Diana Beasley
University of Delaware Graduation
Laura J Post/Getty

With an impressive score of 89.17, Newark has grabbed the 42nd spot in the 2025 national college town rankings. The city sits right between Columbia, Missouri and State College, Pennsylvania, while snagging the 9th spot in the South.

The rankings consider several factors: academic performance, cost of living, graduation rates, quality of life, and entertainment options. The University of Delaware, established back in 1743, serves as the city's educational cornerstone, recognized for its innovative research and beautiful campus.

Main Street comes alive with unique shops and restaurants that college students flock to. The street lights up during special events - from popular Food and Brew festivals to holiday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Dover - Delaware's capital and home to Delaware State University - landed at 222nd, with a score of 72.74. Monthly living costs there reach $4,224. The city just barely edged out Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Dover's Loockerman Street District attracts people with its variety of restaurants and local shops. First State Heritage Park offers visitors a glimpse into the past through preserved historic sites.

At Delaware's campus, eco-friendly initiatives blend with modern learning spaces. Students bounce between classes and plenty of outdoor areas.

The rankings take into account nearby parks and student activities. Each town maintains its unique character, influenced by the universities they host.

These two major college towns in Delaware each offer something different. Newark's high ranking reflects its sweet spot between academic excellence and student life, while Dover holds onto its historic charm.

CollegeEducationNewarkUniversity of Delaware
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Average Cost of Child Care and College in Pennsylvania
Local NewsAverage Cost of Child Care and College in PennsylvaniaAnne Erickson
Atlantic City Mozzarella Sticks Pitched on ‘Shark Tank’
Local NewsAtlantic City Mozzarella Sticks Pitched on ‘Shark Tank’
Philly PHLASH Adds New Stops to Attractions in Philadelphia
Local NewsPhilly PHLASH Adds New Stops to Attractions in Philadelphia
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect