Newark Lands 42nd Spot Among U.S. College Towns

With an impressive score of 89.17, Newark has grabbed the 42nd spot in the 2025 national college town rankings. The city sits right between Columbia, Missouri and State College, Pennsylvania, while snagging the 9th spot in the South.

The rankings consider several factors: academic performance, cost of living, graduation rates, quality of life, and entertainment options. The University of Delaware, established back in 1743, serves as the city's educational cornerstone, recognized for its innovative research and beautiful campus.

Main Street comes alive with unique shops and restaurants that college students flock to. The street lights up during special events - from popular Food and Brew festivals to holiday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Dover - Delaware's capital and home to Delaware State University - landed at 222nd, with a score of 72.74. Monthly living costs there reach $4,224. The city just barely edged out Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Dover's Loockerman Street District attracts people with its variety of restaurants and local shops. First State Heritage Park offers visitors a glimpse into the past through preserved historic sites.

At Delaware's campus, eco-friendly initiatives blend with modern learning spaces. Students bounce between classes and plenty of outdoor areas.

The rankings take into account nearby parks and student activities. Each town maintains its unique character, influenced by the universities they host.