ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Linvilla Orchard Uses Fire and Sprays to Save 4,500 Peach Trees from Frost

Using a combination of fire control and protective sprays, Linvilla Orchards worked to save its fruit trees from April’s damaging frost in Media, Pennsylvania. After unusually warm March weather caused…

Diana Beasley
It is a picture before peach harvest of fresh orchard.
Getty Royalty Free

Using a combination of fire control and protective sprays, Linvilla Orchards worked to save its fruit trees from April's damaging frost in Media, Pennsylvania.

After unusually warm March weather caused early blooming, workers scrambled to protect 4,500 peach trees and 500 mixed fruit trees. They sprayed them with a Penn State mixture to keep fragile buds safe from the harsh cold.

"We live and die by the weather," said farm manager Norm Schultz to Local News Daily.

Small, controlled fires spread across the property - each cleared by local officials. The fires create a protective smoke layer, keeping warmth at 55 degrees Fahrenheit. This barrier is crucial, since rural areas typically get 10 degrees colder than city areas.

The risks are big at this Pennsylvania farm. Their peach crop, bringing in $200,000 yearly, is their second most important crop. Workers hope to save about 400 peaches per tree using these protection methods.

Previous frost damage hit hard. A similar cold snap five years ago left trees with only two or three peaches each.

With 27 years at the farm, Schultz says this spring has been one of his most stressful. He's noticed more extreme temperature shifts - warm periods followed by sudden freezes.

The special cellulose spray adds key protection. Penn State researchers developed this mixture to keep temperatures just above the surrounding air when sprayed on trees.

Their plums, apricots, and pears got the same treatment. Spring's unpredictable weather puts all these fruit trees at risk.

Linvilla OrchardPeaches
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Average Cost of Child Care and College in Pennsylvania
Local NewsAverage Cost of Child Care and College in PennsylvaniaAnne Erickson
Atlantic City Mozzarella Sticks Pitched on ‘Shark Tank’
Local NewsAtlantic City Mozzarella Sticks Pitched on ‘Shark Tank’
Philly PHLASH Adds New Stops to Attractions in Philadelphia
Local NewsPhilly PHLASH Adds New Stops to Attractions in Philadelphia
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect