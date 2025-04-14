Fans Believe ‘White Lotus’ Co-Stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins Are Feuding

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins, who portrayed Chelsea and Rick in Season 3 of The White Lotus, have recently been at the center of speculation regarding a possible falling out. Wood, known for her role as Aimee in Sex Education, and Goggins, recognized for his performances in Django Unchained and Fallout, captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry. However, recent events have led fans to question the nature of their off-screen relationship.

Signs of a Feud Between Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins

Fans aren’t unreasonable to speculate, after all, Jason Isaacs did admit, “Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.” There are also tell-tale signs that the co-stars are not in good terms that eagle-eyed fans noticed such as:

Tributes without tags: Goggins posted a lengthy Instagram caption saying goodbye to the characters “Rick + Chelsea.” and calling their story “a love story.” He did not tag Wood in the post but did thank her for being his “partner” in “a journey I will never forget.”

Social media activity: Fans noticed that Wood and Goggins no longer follow each other on Instagram. She Knows (via Yahoo! Entertainment) also reported that the pair unfollowed each other right after the season finale aired. Page Six also speculated that Goggins blocked Wood since her comments from previous posts no longer appear on his account.

SNL Skit: SNL recently made a skit making fun of Wood’s teeth. Wood posted on her Instagram story and called the whole thing to be “mean and unfunny.” She added, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure - that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way.”

Wood did say that SNL reached out to her and apologized: “I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature- I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/ Chelsea was the only one punched down on..”

BuzzFeed reported that while Wood was very vocal about disliking the skit, Goggins posted it on his Instagram story with the caption, “SMASHING,” and “Jon… I knew I was miscast," which he later deleted.