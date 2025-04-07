UDance Marathon Raises Millions for Childhood Cancer at University of Delaware

Students filled the Bob Carpenter Center on April 6, 2025, for the University of Delaware's 19th UDance Dance Marathon. The huge event brought together thousands who danced, cheered, and collected money to fight childhood cancer.

Ranking as the nation's fifth-largest college dance marathon, this major fundraiser has brought in more than $18.3 million for pediatric cancer research and family support since 2007. Students danced for 12 straight hours to help make a difference.

"The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation would not be able to fund cutting-edge childhood cancer research nor assist thousands of families every year if not for passionate University of Delaware students," said Joe McDonough to Delaware News Today.

Music pumped through speakers while food trucks filled the parking lot. The highlight came during the B+ Hero Talent Show, where kids fighting cancer took the stage and showed off their talents.

What began as a small effort by Alpha Epsilon Phi and Sigma Phi Epsilon in 2007 grew into a campus-wide mission. Their team-up with The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation two years later created a movement that continues to expand.

Now, the foundation helps 3,000 families in need each year. Funding goes to 150 research projects worldwide, working toward breakthroughs in childhood cancer treatment.

With the theme "Experience the Extraordinary," students turned months of fundraising into one big celebration. The marathon brought the campus together in a shared battle against childhood cancer.

Andrew McDonough's story continues through the B+ name. At just 14, he lost his battle with leukemia, but his blood type became a message of hope - staying positive in tough times.

Every dollar raised helps families struggling with medical bills, housing costs, and everyday expenses. Researchers use these funds to better understand childhood cancer, looking for improved ways to save young lives.