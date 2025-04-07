76ers Put Up $150,000 for Wilmington Basketball Court Upgrade

The 76ers are giving $150,000 to fix up the worn-down basketball court at Eastlake Park in Wilmington, Delaware. This project is a big piece of the city's bigger plan to refresh its parks.

Work at this historic spot kicks off July 2024 and should wrap up by December. The upgraded court will show off NBA branding, similar to what they did with the Roberto Clemente Playground project in Philadelphia.

"We're excited," said Daniel Walker, Mayor John Carney's deputy chief of staff, to Delaware News Journal. "The city has the funding. It's a park that a lot of people use."

Built in 1939, this neighborhood favorite has been where people come to play basketball, watch outdoor movies, and hang out together for generations. People love its mix of playgrounds, places to sit, and grassy areas.

This court renovation fits right into Mayor Carney's plans for local recreation. The budget they're looking at sets aside $1.4 million for youth programs and fixing up parks.

"They need more than just money being thrown at them," said Lamar Mason to Community News. "It's more of the stuff that I do...I talked to them about life...It can't just be about basketball."

This investment adds to what the NBA team's already done in Delaware's biggest city. They previously helped bring Chase Fieldhouse here, where the G-League Delaware Blue Coats now play.

Council member Shane Darby supports the project, pointing out that locals have been asking for better park facilities for years. The makeover comes after lots of feedback and planning with the community.